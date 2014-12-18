* ECB chief warns of fragile euro zone economy
* Draghi says EU investment plan needs to be fast
* ECB head reiterates calls for action on reform
(Adds background, detail of meeting)
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 The president of the European
Central Bank urged the region's leaders on Thursday to speed
along a new EU investment plan and renewed his calls for
economic reform.
At a meeting of European Union leaders including Germany's
Angela Merkel and France's Francois Hollande, Mario Draghi
warned of the fragile state of the euro zone's economy where
inflation is low as oil prices tumble, according to people
briefed on discussions.
Speaking afterwards to reporters, Draghi limited his remarks
to the need for investment and reform.
"It could be very effective provided it is speedy," Draghi
told reporters, leaving a meeting where EU leaders discussed the
launch of a 315-billion-euro investment plan, which is to start
only in the middle of next year.
Choosing the projects to invest in is highly politically
charged.
Draghi said the scheme could bolster confidence, adding that
"it should be the opportunity for a renewed push towards
structural reforms".
Inside the meeting, Merkel listened to Draghi's remarks
without responding, according to one official briefed on the
discussions.
Germany is sceptical about borrowing to invest, while its
central bank is resisting a push by the ECB to print money to
buy government bonds next year.
British Prime Minister David Cameron told his peers that its
central bank's willingness to print money had helped its
economy.
But Draghi has become increasingly worried about slack
reform in countries such as France and Italy, which he fears
will undermine the long-term boost from so-called quantitative
easing (QE).
He wants countries to make a more binding commitment to
shake up rules such as those for employing staff or taxation.
In public, Draghi's appeals have become increasingly
strident. He warned recently that failure to change could damage
the "essential cohesion" of the euro zone, signalling that the
euro's survival depended on it.
But European leaders, grappling with Eurosceptics who want
to scrap the euro currency, and with vested interests clinging
to acquired rights, have little room to respond for now.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; additional reporting by Robin
Emmott; editing by Alastair Macdonald)