BERLIN Dec 8 The German government has listed 58 investment projects with a total volume of 89 billion euros as part of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plan to boost growth, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.

"We have identified 58 projects with a volume of 89 billion euros that cover different sectors of the economy," said finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe, adding that the list would be sent to Brussels.

Last month, Juncker announced a 300 billion-euro plan that he hopes will boost investment without adding to public debt, by leveraging private-sector cash with a 21 billion-euro fund to be managed by the European Investment Bank. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)