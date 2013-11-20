BRUSSELS Nov 20 European lawmakers voted on
Wednesday for EU rules demanding that small investors receive a
two-page explanation outlining the total costs and risks
involved in what they are buying.
The law to provide a so-called key information document
about investments is designed to increase transparency,
preventing small savers from unknowingly buying risky or
overpriced products.
If European countries agree, the law will apply across all
28 countries in the bloc.
Sven Giegold, a German member of parliament, said the rules
would "provide clarity on the opportunities, risks and costs
associated with key financial products, allowing consumers to
make a more informed assessment."
The change is aimed at preventing the sale of packaged
products to unwitting investors. There are some exceptions such
as certain insurance products, deposits and securities.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)