By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 26
The European Union will look
for ways other than the region's banks to finance infrastructure
projects and invest in start-up companies, according to plans
the EU published on Thursday.
The EU plans call for expanding stock and bond markets and
tapping pension pots to help provide the trillion euros needed
for new telecom, transport and energy networks by 2020.
Such projects could boost growth and help to create jobs.
Elections for the European Parliament will be held in May, and
youth unemployment is likely to be a top issue.
"We have been ambitious in our financial regulatory agenda,
with positive results for financial stability and confidence,"
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said in a statement.
"As the economic recovery is picking up, we must be equally
ambitious in our support for growth."
As reported by Reuters last month, the EU plans a series of
reforms that include reworking some of the regulations Barnier
introduced. Their unintended consequence has been to make it
costly for banks and insurers to participate in long-term
financing.
Some EU laws will be changed to ease curbs on what pension
funds, which total 2.5 trillion euros in the EU, can invest in.
The plan will also try to nurture new forms of finance, such as
crowdfunding or online peer-to-peer lending.
The EU plans will start to rehabilitate securitisation, the
process of bundling loans into a bond. Investors have become
wary of securities after bonds based on subprime U.S. mortgages
led to a meltdown of global financial markets in 2008.
Bankers say securitisation is one of the few businesses that
can plug the gap left by banks' reluctance to lend and help to
wean them off central bank money.
Parts of the plans will take years to implement. They mark a
fundamental change in attitudes towards markets - politicians
and small firms in countries such as Germany, for example, have
historically been close to their regional banks.
"We have to focus on what's going to make a difference, and
in my view that's securitisation, which includes easing capital
requirements on insurers who want to invest in securitisation,"
said Simon Hills, the executive director of prudential capital
at the British Bankers Association.
"Easing Europe's heavy reliance on funding by banks has to
be done reasonably urgently," Hills said. "Otherwise, when the
next downturn comes, we will have the same problems with banks
deleveraging."
Deleveraging refers to how banks have cut back on lending
and eliminated as many loans as they can since the financial
crisis. Getting loans off their books reduces their risk and
hence the amount of capital they must hold.
The EU is focusing on infrastructure to improve
productivity, and on small companies, who account for two-thirds
of jobs.
