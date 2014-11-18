(Removes garble from 5th to last paragraph)
* EU Commission head's investment plan big enough to count
* But doubts over how much "new" money it will contain
* Few incentives for private investors to join in
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 16 New European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker is preparing a 300 billion euro
($375 billion) investment plan he will present as a cornerstone
of efforts to revive an ailing economy.
But history suggests the programme risks becoming an
exercise in financial engineering rather than a conduit for the
new money the region needs to help boost output and create jobs.
A flagship project of the new European Union executive, the
investment scheme is due to be unveiled before Christmas. It is
still being finalised and few details have been made public.
If all the money it promises is raised and spent, it could
provide the 28-nation EU with roughly an additional 0.7 percent
of GDP in investment per year over three years.
"It is significant," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING
bank in Frankfurt. "You would expect some kind of a multiplier
effect from investment on jobs and purchasing power and it would
increase the growth potential. The downside is that public
investment can take years before it gets started."
But even more than "when?", the big question hanging over
the plan is "how much?".
The 300 billion euros is an overall target for both the
public and private money that the Commission hopes to mobilise.
The Commission itself does not have any money and is funded
through annual EU budgets that must be balanced.
Of the region's 28 governments, only Germany seems to have
public finances strong enough to significantly increase
investment. But in its drive to have a balanced budget, Berlin
is not keen to spend more.
So the Commission plans to use what little public money is
available to lure bigger private funds into projects that would
otherwise seem too risky or with too low a rate of return.
"Our aim is to 'crowd in' private money for big
infrastructure projects in the energy sector, transport,
broadband or research and development. The private sector cannot
take all the risks," Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen
told Reuters.
SHOW US THE MONEY
Potential investors will want to know how much the EU will
provide, and whether it will be new funds or re-labelled money
already accounted for in various EU spending schemes.
"If it is additional money, it would be OK, but I fear that
it will be funds taken from other places in the EU budget," said
Christoph Weil, economist at Commerzbank.
Very little new money ended up in the 120 billion euro
"growth and jobs" compact that EU leaders approved at the start
of 2012, which failed to prevent a recession and was followed by
two years of falling investment.
It was made up of existing EU structural funds and a 10
billion euros capital boost for the European Investment Bank so
that it could potentially lend 60 billion more over three years.
The new scheme looks likely to utilise similar ideas.
Juncker said in July it would be financed "through the
targeted use of the existing structural funds and of the
European Investment Bank (EIB) instruments already in place or
to be developed".
Katainen told Reuters the capital of the EIB, which is owned
by EU governments, could be raised again.
Structural funds that poorer EU countries receive could be
leveraged in a similar way as with EU project bonds, under which
EU cash becomes a first loss guarantee on a debt issue from
private investors, he said.
Economists are doubtful about leveraging, which failed to
calm markets when used to theoretically boost the size of the
euro zone bailout fund during the sovereign debt crisis.
Making loans cheaper for investors also makes little sense
at a time when, with European Central Bank rates at close to
zero, cheap money is already available, ING's Brzeski said.
What would make a difference is impetus for more euro zone
integration, minimising the risk that the euro currency could
again be at risk of collapse in future.
"The 300 billion investment plan will really have to be
coherent, with very little wishful thinking and the leverage
part should be small. It has to be realistic and convincing,"
Brzeski said. "If it is mainly leveraging, it would be a
disappointment."
($1 = 0.7987 euro)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by John Stonestreet)