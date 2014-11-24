BRUSSELS Nov 24 The European Commission is
likely to decide to shift some of its budget into special
financial instruments to promote private investment when it
meets on Tuesday to agree a plan that can boost EU economic
growth, a source familiar with the issue said.
Rather than raising new funding from cash-strapped member
states, the focus will be on reworking the EU's existing budget
to spend less on simple grants for investment and put more money
into special funds designed to provide high-risk capital for
infrastructure projects that can then attract private financing.
Governments struggling to meet EU fiscal policy targets
would also benefit, the source said, by not having to count
contributions to the EU budget that go to the paid-in capital of
special investment funds as part of their annual expenditure.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is due to present
the plan to the European Parliament on Wednesday, making good on
a pledge he made as the EU's new chief executive to revive
growth through 300 billion euros ($375 billion) of investments.
Intended to complement national governments' reforms and
efforts to curb their debts, and accompanying monetary stimulus
from the European Central Bank, Juncker's plan will be closely
scrutinised by investors for indications of how much additional
spending will be generated as a result of the Commission's
action.
EU officials have said the bulk of the 300 billion euros
will be private investment. Some have said 20-30 billion euros
of EU public money could draw in 10 to 15 times that amount from
private investors, comforted that the EU funds would absorb the
first of any losses incurred on projects.
Juncker's plan would broadly rely on such mechanisms for
leverage, the source said, without giving figures.
The EU's annual budget is some 140 billion euros a year,
within a seven-year framework from 2014 to 2020 worth about 1
trillion euros. The Commission is due to present a 2015 budget
next month. It is almost entirely funded by member states.
Within the Multiannual Financial Framework, or MFF, the EU
last year reinforced an array of what it calls "special
financial instruments, such as loans, guarantees, equity and
other risk-sharing instruments", implemented in coordination
with the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund.
Among their functions is to help small firms overcome
difficulties in raising market financing and to draw money into
major transport and energy network projects from institutions
other than banks, for example, pension funds and insurers.
The MFF also includes special categories of spending for key
infrastructure investment, notably the Connecting Europe
Facility, under which up to 33.3 billion euros is earmarked out
to 2020 for road and rail links among member states, power and
gas links and data communications networks which the EU believes
would not otherwise be built by relying on market mechanisms.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)