BERLIN Dec 1 The European Commission's 300
billion-euro plan to boost investment in Europe is not big
enough and lacks details, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
said on Monday.
The amount is "not only not enough" but it is not clear what
the money will be used for, Gabriel told reporters in Berlin.
"I'm totally against putting up a stimulus programme," he
said, arguing it would be just a 'straw fire' and that at the
end of the day the money would be gone and nothing lasting would
come out of it.
Gabriel, who is also vice chancellor in Chancellor Angela
Merkel's right-left coalition, added that Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker needs to come up with a "list of projects"
that could be used to promote European unity, similar to
spending to promote German unity after the end of the Cold War.
There would then be enough investors who would join in, said
Gabriel. He said that European integration would not ultimately
fail over the question of "do we have enough money," he said -
the more important issue was getting the right framework.
Juncker announced a 300 billion-euro plan he hopes will
boost investment without adding to public debt, by leveraging
private-sector cash with a 21 billion-euro fund to be managed by
the European Investment Bank.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Larry King)