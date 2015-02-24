PRAGUE Feb 24 The European Commission's plan to
revive the European economy by investing EU money, amplified by
private funding, can work without the direct participation of
member states, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen
said on Tuesday.
Instead, Katainen said he was hopeful some countries will
use national development banks to co-finance projects.
The new Commission introduced its plans for 315 billion
euros ($356.80 billion) of loans for infrastructure and small
business in November.
The plan rests on using capital from the European Investment
Bank and the European Union budget to provide guarantees for
private investors who choose to back projects chosen by a team
of EU experts.
The Commission also wants EU countries to pay into the fund
to maximise the impact.
Germany, however, has expressed concern about governments
adding to their already high debts, but it has said it would
indirectly contribute to the European Fund for Strategic
Investments (EFSI) through state-owned development bank KfW.
"It is not obvious that members states will chip in to the
capital of EFSI," Katainen, who is the bloc's commissioner in
charge of growth and jobs, said during a visit to Prague.
"But it is very obvious that many countries will use
national (development) banks as an instrument to participate.
That is more than welcome. Actually, it is a more efficient way
to participate with the plan ... So I'm quite hopeful that a few
or several national promotional banks will participate."
The European Union has drawn up a list of almost 2,000
projects worth 1.3 trillion euros that may be included in the
investment plan, relying on private investors to fund
infrastructure plans across the continent.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by
Larry King)