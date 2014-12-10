BRUSSELS Dec 10 The relatively small amount of public money in the European Union's flagship investment plan risks crowding out the private sector, Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek told a conference on Wednesday.

The European Commission has proposed a plan in which 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in cash from the government-owned European Investment Bank and 16 billion euros of EU guarantees would be used to attract 15 times more money from private investors.

"There is a big risk of crowding out of the private sector because of the financial structure that we have," Szczurek said.

"We do hear complaints from the private sector that the EIB is a powerful competitor for their activity," he said. ($1 = 0.8055 euros) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)