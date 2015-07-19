LONDON, July 20 Complying with European Union
regulations costs British asset managers 2 billion pounds ($3.13
billion) a year and the EU should find ways to cut managers'
costs when they sell their funds across the bloc, a report said
on Monday.
EU regulations allow fund managers to sell their products
across national borders, which is positive for both the asset
managers and investors, the report from think-tank Open Europe
and fund management trade body New City Initiative said.
But it said the start-up and running costs of the so-called
"passport" system were a deterrent for some fund managers.
"The EU should ensure that European asset managers are not
bogged down by disproportionate EU regulation and can take full
advantage of the single market without facing extra costs when
distributing their funds across the 28 EU member states," the
report said.
The report estimated that a UK-based fund manager marketing
and distributing in all the other 27 EU member states plus
Switzerland would face total initial costs of over 1.5 million
euros ($1.63 million).
On-going costs could approach 1.4 million euros a year, it
added.
The report recommended removing these "national hurdles" to
the marketing of funds across Europe, for instance by cutting
the requirement to appoint local paying agents in member states
or to translate investor documents into local languages.
It also opposed EU proposals to ban fund managers from
receiving brokers' investment research as part of the dealing
commissions they pay, which are then charged to the funds'
clients.
"An outright ban would have a disproportionate impact on
smaller asset managers - and may even force some of them out of
business."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Susan Thomas)