By Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 EU leaders defended plans for
the world's biggest trade deal with the United States, seeking
on Thursday to counter hostility in Europe and clear the way for
the accord to be agreed by the end of 2015.
The European Union and the United States have committed to
an accord that would create a transatlantic market of 800
million people and encompass almost half the world economy.
But campaigns against the deal have gathered momentum in
recent months across Europe. Activists including environmental
and anti-globalisation campaigners are trying to stop
negotiations they say will allow U.S. multinationals to bully EU
governments into lowering food, labour and environmental
standards or influence how health services are run.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who discussed the
trade deal with his peers from Spain, Italy, Denmark and several
other EU leaders before the start of a summit in Brussels, said
nothing of the sort was being considered in negotiations.
"We need to bust some of the myths that are being put
around," Cameron said, saying Britain's public health service
would not be under threat from a deal. "There are not the risks
that some people are putting forward."
According to a draft of the summit's final statement seen by
Reuters, EU leaders will say that both sides "should make all
efforts to conclude negotiations on a mutually beneficial TTIP
(Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) by the end of
2015."
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel also called for the deal to go through.
Merkel has warned in recent days that Europe risks losing
out to Asia as the United States finalises an accord with Japan
and Pacific nations.
At the centre of fears are that U.S. multinationals would
use a so-called investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS)
mechanism to challenge EU laws on the grounds that these were
restricting free commerce.
Negotiations for the TTIP were launched in July 2013 and
negotiators are seeking a deal that goes well beyond trade to
remove barriers to businesses in a broadest deal of its kind.
But there has been little progress on even basic areas such
agreeing to remove tariffs. Each side has accused the other of
trying to protect special industry interests.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)