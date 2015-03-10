* EU guarantee, EIB money to create 21 bln-euro capital for
fund
* Proposal to also go to EU parliament, seek to avoid
favouritism
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 10 EU finance ministers agreed
the details of a 315 billion euro ($338 billion) investment plan
on Tuesday to help revive the European economy without piling up
more debt, and now aim to get the first projects going by the
end of the year.
EU lawmakers must now approve the fund.
"The plan is the answer we need to confront the main
handicap of the European economy: the lack of investment," said
Pierre Moscovici, the EU economics commissioner, adding that
investment had fallen by 15 to 20 percent since 2008.
The four-year plan fleshes out a call by European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker to back riskier projects from
airports to railways and to confront the fall in investment
since the financial crisis.
Setting up the European Fund for Strategic Investments
(EFSI) has been sensitive, with EU governments fearful of not
having their projects chosen from a list of almost 2,000
projects worth 1.3 trillion euros that countries put forward.
Some EU lawmakers are wary of favouritism towards western
European countries over poorer, eastern European members.
Another problem has been that the Commission wanted
countries to stump up money for the fund, insisting that it
would not be included in debt and deficit calculations.
That idea flopped because countries had no guarantee that
their projects would be chosen. Instead, countries such as
France, Spain and Germany said they would help fund projects in
their country via national development banks, and Italy on
Tuesday promised to contribute 8 billion euros to the Italian
projects chosen, via its national promotional bank.
There are also doubts whether the plan will attract enough
private money, however. Juncker's goal is to have 315 billion
euros of largely private new investment by providing 21 billion
euros in capital and first-loss guarantees from the EU budget
and the European Investment Bank.
Under the plan agreed by ministers, the plan will run for
four years but will be reviewed after three years to see if it
is working.
A steering board made up by the European Commission and the
European Investment Bank will oversee the fund, while an
eight-member investment committee will choose the projects.
The list submitted in December, which officials stress is
not definitive, includes plans for housing regeneration in the
Netherlands, a new port in Ireland and a 4.5 billion euro fast
rail connection between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Other ideas involve refuelling stations for hydrogen fuel
cell vehicles in Germany, expanding broadband networks in Spain
and making public buildings in France more energy-efficient.
