* EU guarantee, EIB money to create 21 bln-euro capital for
fund
* Projects range from airport terminals to flood defences
* Investment in Europe has fallen by a fifth since 2008
(Updates with Moscovici quote, details of countries paying in)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 The European Union has drawn up
a wish list of almost 2,000 projects worth 1.3 trillion euros
($1.59 trillion) for possible inclusion in an investment plan to
revive growth and jobs without adding to countries' debts.
Investment has been a casualty of the financial crisis in
Europe, tumbling around 20 percent in the euro zone since 2008,
according to the European Central Bank, and countries want to
ease off on the budget rigour that has dominated policy so far.
Following a call by European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, EU governments have submitted projects
ranging from a new airport terminal in Helsinki to flood
defences in Britain, according to a document seen by Reuters.
"Almost 2,000 projects were identified with a total
investment cost of 1,300 billion euros, of which 500 billion are
to be realised within the next three years," said the document,
which was drawn up by governments, the European Investment Bank
and the European Commission. It will be discussed by EU finance
ministers on Tuesday.
The EU's economics commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, said on
Monday that the fragile economy "strongly underlined the case
for the ambitious investment plan."
But economists say there is no guarantee the projects will
help cut near record unemployment, fend off deflation in the
euro zone or help weak business confidence, while countries have
so far been reluctant to come forward with public money.
Projects on the list, which officials stress is not
definitive, also include housing regeneration in the
Netherlands, a new port in Ireland and a 4.5 billion euro fast
rail connection between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Other job-creating schemes involve refuelling stations for
hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Germany, expanding high-speed
broadband networks in Spain and making public buildings in
France more energy-efficient. Almost a third of the projects are
energy related, another third are focused on transport and the
remainder on innovation, the environment and housing.
GRAND BARGAIN
The European Commission aims to have the first projects
ready to attract private money in June. Many on the list have
been frustrated by lack of financing or political problems
affecting cross-broader projects.
Juncker presented a plan last month to leverage some 315
billion euros of largely private new investment in the EU, part
of a wider plan to avoid years of low growth after a debt and
banking crisis that nearly broke up the euro zone.
The bloc is setting aside 8 billion euros to help provide 21
billion euros of capital for a special fund managed with the
European Investment Bank.
The Commission also wants countries to stump up money for
the fund, spending that would not be included in debt and
deficit calculations.
The investment plan forms what some see as a grand bargain
with the European Central Bank.
In that plan, governments will commit to structural reforms
and investments, giving the ECB cover to launch U.S.-style
quantitative easing -- buying sovereign bonds to inject money
into the economy.
ECB President Mario Draghi will address euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels on Monday and will return next week for a
summit of EU leaders, where the recovery strategy is likely to
be fleshed out.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)