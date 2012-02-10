US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI Feb 10 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday he was not in favour of any military solution for Iran.
The United States and the European Union have tightened sanctions against Iran this year, hoping to choke its oil revenues and persuade it to abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme.
Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful means. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.