UPDATE 1-GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
BRUSSELS Jan 12 EU states drawing up details of an oil embargo on Iran have given wide backing to a proposal to allow European entities to continue to receive repayments in oil for debts they are currently owed by Iranian firms, EU diplomats said.
The 27 states are also working towards a phased implementation of a ban on imports of oil and petrochemical products from Iran. One diplomat said a consensus was emerging that the oil import ban should come into force after six months and the petrochemical product ban after three -- similar to provisions in U.S. legislation. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Julien Toyer. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes