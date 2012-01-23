TEHRAN Jan 23 Iran should halt all oil
sales to the European Union immediately to disrupt EU plans for
an embargo in six months' time, a senior Iranian politician said
on Monday.
Ali Fallahian was responding to the European Union's
decision earlier in the day to impose a ban on Iranian crude oil
imports, to be fully enforced by July 1, part of a potentially
crushing range of new sanctions the West hopes will force Tehran
to curb its nuclear work.
Fallahian, a former intelligence minister and current member
of the influential state Assembly of Experts, said Iran should
stop exporting crude to the EU immediately, to cause a spike in
prices and deny the Europeans time to find other supplies.
"The best way is to stop exporting oil ourselves before the
end of this six months and before the implementation of the
plan," Fallahian was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars
news agency.
He also reiterated that Iran could close the Strait of
Hormuz, the narrow opening to the Gulf, in retaliation for
sanctions that stop it exporting oil - a move the United States
has said it would not tolerate.
"If they increase the pressure on our country, we can use
the Strait of Hormuz as a tool to decrease the pressures and
closing the strait is one of the options," he said.
First Vice President Mohammad Reza Rahimi said at the end of
December that Iran would not allow "even one drop of oil"
through the Strait of Hormuz - through which around a third of
the world's sea-borne traded oil passes - if the West imposed
sanctions on Iranian oil.
