BRUSSELS Oct 12 Senior European Union diplomats
gave their preliminary approval to new sanctions against Iran
over its nuclear progamme on Friday, including major measures
against the Islamic Republic's banking sector and industry, an
EU diplomat said on Friday.
The new sanctions will have to be formally approved on
Monday at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg before
coming to effect.
They include a ban on financial transactions, with some
exceptions; a ban on imports of natural gas from Iran into the
European Union; and a ban on exports of metals to Iran. EU
states will also be banned from extending short-term guarantees
for trade with Iran.
"Coreper (a committee of EU ambassadors) agreed the
sanctions package on (the) Iranian nuclear programme," said the
diplomat in a message to Reuters.