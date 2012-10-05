* More sanctions on Iran being prepared in Europe
* Governments weigh costs and benefits of trade embargo
* New steps expected by Oct. 15
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 The European Union has begun
discussing the possibility of a broad trade embargo against
Iran, moving beyond the web of energy, business and financial
restrictions imposed so far, in an effort to pressure Tehran not
to build nuclear weapons.
Talks are advancing with extreme caution because of European
governments' traditional reluctance to impose measures that
increase pain on a country's citizens rather than on their
government.
"General sanctions on trade are still taboo," said one EU
diplomat.
But there is frustration over the failure of diplomacy this
year to force Iran to scale back its nuclear programme.
"There is a debate about a trade embargo," said one EU
diplomat in Brussels. "Many countries are not eager to impose a
general embargo. But the debate exists."
Some states fear too-aggressive moves could backfire and
rally the population behind President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
But sanctions advocates argue the anti-government protests
in Iran this week over the collapse of the rial show that
further measures could turn more people against the government.
"Sanctions were designed to put the regime to a choice
between an atomic weapon and its political survival ... Let's
turn the sanctions dial up to ten and see how strong (its)
nuclear resolve really is," said Mark Dubowitz, the head of the
non-profit group Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
An extensive European trade embargo against Iran, similar to
restrictions put in place already by Washington, is still far
off if not impossible, EU diplomats say.
Many capitals, led largely by Sweden, openly insist on
limiting economic pressure on the Iranians.
But a new package being prepared by EU governments this
month includes sweeping measures against the central bank and
energy industry which, if fully implemented, could drastically
reduce Europe's trade with Iran.
Several countries, including EU heavyweight Britain, are
seeking new steps such as a blanket ban on financial
transactions, though with a system of licences to keep essential
goods flowing into Iran, and prohibitions against any
energy-related trade. The Netherlands is another strong advocate
of trade sanctions.
SHIFTING STANCE
European diplomats say only some elements of the package are
likely to win the approval of all EU governments by the time
foreign ministers meet on Oct. 15 to agree new sanctions.
One measure, a plan to ban the import of natural gas from
Iran to Europe, already has the backing of EU member states.
Others are still being debated.
More sanctions are also being prepared in Washington and
tensions between Iran and Israel are rising, threatening a new
war in the Middle East. Tehran denies its nuclear work has any
military dimensions.
The EU has gradually increased economic pressure against
Tehran over the last two years, culminating in an embargo on
Iranian oil put in place in July.
"There is a strong allergic reaction among the Europeans to
the idea of a full trade embargo," Dubowitz said.
"But it is possible to move towards a full embargo, without
having announced one."
Some diplomats are pushing for a ban on European governments
or companies extending short-term guarantees on trade with Iran.
There are also proposals to ban exports of some metals and
graphite, a mineral used in steel-making, to Iran, diplomats
said, and to prohibit European companies from registering
Iranian tankers under their flags.
Trade has fallen significantly this year, with imports
nearly halving in the first six months, compared to 2011, and
exports down by a third, according to Eurostat. Still, European
importers bought Iranian goods worth more than 4 billion euros
($5.16 billion) between January and June.
"Some countries want to put pressure on legitimate trade.
They want loopholes closed completely," said one EU diplomat.