BRUSSELS Oct 16 European Union state aid regulators approved on Thursday a 280-million-euro ($358.34 million) Irish aid scheme to overhaul its credit unions, saying the plan was in line with the bloc's rules.

Ireland sought EU approval for the scheme in July, which aims to help the credit unions consolidate and shore up others' minimum reserves. The unions are financial cooperatives which provide credit and savings facilities to their members.

"This scheme will help Ireland to successfully restructure the credit union sector without unduly distorting competition in the single market," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

(1 US dollar = 0.7814 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)