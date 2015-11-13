FRANKFURT Nov 13 Ireland should accelerate the reduction of its still high public debt, the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.

Following an examination of the country after its bailout, the institutions said: "The current very favourable economic and financial conditions give the government an excellent opportunity which should be taken to accelerate the reduction of the still high public debt."

