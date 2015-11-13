Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Ireland should accelerate the reduction of its still high public debt, the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.
Following an examination of the country after its bailout, the institutions said: "The current very favourable economic and financial conditions give the government an excellent opportunity which should be taken to accelerate the reduction of the still high public debt."
Click here to read the statement: here (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.