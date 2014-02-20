* Ireland should have transposed law by March 2011
* Commission seeking to complete single energy market
* Ireland says awaiting further detail on unbundling demands
(Adds Ireland says waiting for detail of EU objections)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The European Commission has
referred Ireland to Europe's highest court for failing to comply
with EU laws ensuring competition and fair distribution of
energy supplies, and is demanding a daily penalty of more than
20,000 euros ($27,400).
The EU executive, has set a deadline of this year to
complete the regulatory framework for the single European energy
market and is taking action against member states that have
failed to implement existing legislation.
Ireland should have put the bloc's laws - including
requirements to ensure those who own transmission networks do
not also own the energy they carry - onto its statute books by
March 2011, the Commission said a statement.
Ireland's Department of Energy said it expected to have most
of the technical provisions of the law in place "as early as
possible in 2014", but it was awaiting details from the
commission about what measures need to be taken on unbundling.
"In relation to the unbundling aspect, Ireland awaits
receipt of the specific detail of the case in the notice of
application to the court, and will consider its position when
its legal examination of these issues is completed," it said in
a statement.
If approved by the Court of Justice in Luxembourg, the fine
- imposed because of the "duration and gravity of the
infringement" - would apply from the date the court delivers its
judgment until Ireland fully complied with the EU law.
"The internal market is vital to tackle Europe's energy and
climate challenges and to ensure affordable and secure energy
supplies to households and businesses," EU Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said.
"Delays in implementation of the EU internal energy market
rules have negative effects on all market participants and are
therefore not acceptable."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Conor Humphries in
Dublin; Editing by Louise Ireland)