BRUSSELS Oct 6 The United States is "deeply
disappointed" by a ruling from the highest EU court on Tuesday
that struck down a transatlantic data share deal used by
thousands of companies, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce said in a
statement.
"We are deeply disappointed in today's decision from the
European Court of Justice, which creates significant uncertainty
for both U.S. and EU companies and consumers, and puts at risk
the thriving transatlantic digital economy," Penny Pritzker said
in a statement on Tuesday.
"We are prepared to work with the European Commission to
address uncertainty created by the court decision," Pritzker
added.
In a landmark case the European Court of Justice struck down
the Safe Harbour agreement on Tuesday that allows over 4,000
companies to transfer European citizens' data to the United
States.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis)