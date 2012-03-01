* Commission says further fiscal tightening may be needed
* Ireland already considering more cuts for next year
* Commission sees gradual Irish return to debt markets
BERLIN, Feb 29 Ireland may need to make
further changes to its budget this year if the economy continues
to deteriorate, the European Commission said on Wednesday in a
draft of a report obtained by Reuters.
Halfway through an unprecedented austerity drive, Ireland is
implementing 3.8 billion euros ($5.08 billion) worth of tax
hikes and spending cuts to reduce its budget deficit to 8.6
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.
Weaker than expected growth has forced Dublin to increase
the target to 3.8 billion euros from the 3.6 billion initially
proposed, and the commission suggested for the first time that
further revisions to the government's target may be required.
"Although the fiscal forecasts incorporate some small
buffers, a further deterioration of the macroeconomic backdrop
could require additional fiscal tightening later in the year,"
said the draft of the report.
Commission officials cut their Irish gross domestic product
growth forecast for 2012 last month to 0.5 percent from around 1
percent previously forecast. The government is still holding to
its forecast of 1.3 percent.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), one of Ireland's
so-called "Troika" of lenders, also has predicted growth of 0.5
percent for 2012 but has argued that Dublin should not adjust
its fiscal plans for this year, even if growth targets fall
short of expectation.
The government suggested earlier this month that it may have
to increase its planned tax increases and spending cuts for 2013
as the global economic slowdown hurts Ireland's growth
forecasts.
The draft report, obtained in Berlin, follows a political
storm caused last year by the leaking of confidential Irish
budget information by German lawmakers in similar documents
first revealed by Reuters.
New German laws give its parliament the right to be fully
informed about the progress of countries in EU/IMF bailout
programmes before new tranches of funds are paid out.
"SENTIMENT REMAINS FRAGILE"
The EU commissions' document said that it expects Ireland to
return to the financial markets for funding later this year
although it warned that developments outside Ireland could put
Dublin's plans at risk.
Dublin aims to return to the markets this year to help it
prepare for the end of an EU/IMF bailout programme at the start
of 2014, when it expects its borrowing needs to come to about 20
billion euros.
In the draft report, the Commission said for the first time
that it assumes that Ireland will return to the markets this
year, due partly to a successful 3.5 billion euro debt swap in
January and the fact that it avoided a ratings downgrade last
month, unlike some other euro zone countries.
"The programme assumes a gradual return of the sovereign to
market funding from the second half of this year, with a return
to the bond market in the course of 2013," said the report.
"Yet the incipient improvement in market sentiment vis-à-vis
Ireland remains fragile, and could evaporate in case of adverse
developments elsewhere, putting at risk a return to market
funding."
Irish banks' ability to deleverage, another target under the
bailout programme, was also seen in the report as a risk due to
the weak market environment. The Commission said it could
potentially choke off domestic lending and put a further drag on
growth.
The report was also written before Ireland's decision on
Tuesday to proceed with a referendum on an EU new fiscal treaty,
a move that may muddy the waters for the country's long-term
funding plans.
A 'no' vote would prevent Dublin from using the European
Stability Mechanism, the permanent successor to the euro zone's
current rescue fund, which Ireland is tapping as part of its
current bailout.
With such tall borrowing requirements in 2014, most acutely
with an 8.3 billion euro bond redemption due at the start of the
year, most analysts believe Dublin will need more official
funding to meet some of these commitments.