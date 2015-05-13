Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
MILAN May 13 The European Commission on Wednesday urged Italy to take measures by end-year to help its banks' accelerate the reduction of their bad loans, and also called for a reform of the shareholder structure of the country's lenders.
"Further restructuring and consolidation of the Italian banking sector is warranted to... support the economic recovery," the EU executive arm said in its annual economic policy recommendations.
In the document the Commission also asked Rome to "swiftly and thoroughly implement the privatisation programme" and use proceeds to reduce the public debt. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results