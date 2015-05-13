(Adds details on government plans)

MILAN May 13 The European Commission on Wednesday urged Italy to help banks offload billions in soured loans and reform the role of banking foundations to unlock lending to the real economy.

Italy should "take measures to accelerate the broad-based reduction of non-performing loans," the Commission said, asking the government to act by year-end.

"Further restructuring and consolidation of the Italian banking sector is warranted to... support the economic recovery," the EU executive arm said in its annual economic policy recommendations.

Bad loans have become one of Italy's most pressing problems, hindering lending to households and businesses as the economy slowly emerges from recession.

Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros of non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be repaid, during a three-year recession.

In a move aimed at helping banks cut their piles of souring credit, Rome aims to produce a decree by the end of June to allow lenders to seize collateral for bad loans more quickly, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Chances that more radical measures under scrutiny by the government on bad debt will become reality have, however, receded.

A plan to create a bad bank with state guarantees that would hold some of the bad loans is being blocked by European rules on state aid, the government source said.

Giving banks fiscal incentives to sell bad debt, a third option under scrutiny, will probably be addressed later in the year, the official said.

Separately, the Commission gave Italy some flexibility on meeting its targets for deficit reduction in exchange for reforms, saying it could cut the structural deficit 0.1 percent in 2016.

Brussels, however, has asked Rome to "swiftly and thoroughly implement the privatisation programme" and use the proceeds to reduce its public debt, which is expected to peak at 132.5 percent of GDP next year.

Italy is among a handful of countries with excessive imbalances, according to Brussels. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Larry King)