(Corrects quote to say 'ongoing consultation' not 'ongoing
confrontation')
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 The European Commission is in
talks with Italian authorities to set up a state-guaranteed
vehicle, known as a bad bank, to help lenders offload soured
debts but has not reached a deal yet, the EU's state aid chief
said on Tuesday.
"We are not any way near done yet but we are in an ongoing
consultation with the Italian authorities on how this can be set
up," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a
news conference in Strasbourg.
Reports in the Italian press about a nearing deal on the bad
bank between the Italian authorities and the Commission sent
Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares up on Tuesday as
the bank needs to sell a batch of bad loans.
Vestager will be in Rome on Thursday and will hold meetings
with representatives of the Italian government.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)