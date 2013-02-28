* Barroso says in Italy's interests to stay on current path
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN Feb 28 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he was confident that
Italy's next government would honour its commitments and would
not derail growing confidence in the euro zone.
Investors are nervous over whether the political gridlock
that emerged from the Italian elections could hurt euro zone
growth, and whether support from the European Central Bank for a
nation in trouble can be used if there's no workable government.
Barroso said it was in Rome's interests not to undermine the
confidence that has been building up in the country in the past
year because the alternative would mean rising borrowing costs
that would not be good for anyone in Italy.
"I'm confident that Italy will honour its commitments,"
Barosso told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Dublin where he told an audience that he believed bailed out
Ireland's economy was turning a corner.
"One thing for me is clear is that Italy needs stability and
a programme that reinforces confidence. I'm completely confident
that the Italian government, after this normal procedure of
democracy, will keep this path because it is certainly in their
interests."
The Commission chief appealed to EU leaders at a Reuters
Summit earlier this week not to give in to populism after the
Italian election raised questions about the tough fiscal
policies advocated by the European Union.
In a joint statement on Wednesday with outgoing Prime
Minister Mario Monti, whose austerity policies Italians voted to
reject, Barroso also urged Italy to press ahead with reforms to
improve its economic growth potential.