BRUSSELS Jan 15 Italy is wrong to bash the
European Commission, the head of the EU executive said on
Friday, in an attempt to quell Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
increasing criticism of EU policies on migration, banking and
the budget.
"I think that the Italian Prime Minister, whom I respect a
lot, is wrong to criticise the Commission at each street
corner," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news
conference in Brussels, hinting at possible domestic reasons for
the criticism.
In recent weeks, 40-year-old Renzi has openly attacked
Europe and Germany for policies that he sees as biased towards
Berlin.
After criticising German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an EU
summit in December, Renzi's government is said to be blocking an
EU plan to set up a 3-billion-euro fund to help Turkey stem the
worst inflow in decades of asylum seekers into Europe.
Italy is also in talks with the Commission on whether it can
be granted more fiscal leeway in its 2016 budget. Rome wants to
have more flexibility in applying EU fiscal rules.
"We have introduced a dose of increased flexibility against
the will of some member states. Italy benefits from all the
flexibility that has been introduced," Juncker said.
The Commission will take a formal decision on the Italian
budget in spring. To calm relations, Juncker will go to Italy at
the end of February, in what will be his first visit to the
country as president of the EU Commission.
"I keep my bitterness, which is big, in my pocket," Juncker
said.
