BRUSSELS, June 26 The European Commission has not changed its view that Italy can exit the European Union's disciplinary budget steps after newspaper reports that Rome faced 8 billion euros in losses from one set of derivatives contracts dating from 1990s.

"According to the available information, the figures do not change our assessment of the past deficits in Italy or indeed the appreciation of future deficits," Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor told a regular news briefing.

Italy was removed from the list of EU countries breaking the 3 percent of GDP budget deficit limit because its shortfall is to remain close to but still below that limit this year.

The Italian Treasury denied on Wednesday that the derivatives posed any risk to the stability of public finances.

The Treasury statement came after the Financial Times and the La Republica daily reported that Italy faced potential losses of billions of euros on derivatives contracts that were restructured at the height of the euro zone crisis. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell)