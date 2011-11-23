BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission will announce on Thursday that it is effectively giving Italy one month to take action on its golden shares in major Italian companies or face being referred to Europe's highest court, EU sources said on Wednesday.

The Commission was expected to refer Italy directly to the European Court of Justice when it announces so-called infringement proceeedings on Thursday. But the sources said a decision had been taken to give Italy more time following discussions with new Prime Minister Mario Monti, who visited Brussels on Tuesday and gave assurances that steps would be taken.

"Italy will be told it will be referred to the European Court of Justice unless it takes action on the golden shares in the next month," one of the sources said.

The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of several major companies, including Telecom Italia, Eni , Finmeccanica and Enel, because of its golden share holdings. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Luke Baker)