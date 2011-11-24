BRUSSELS Nov 24 The European Commission gave Italy one month on Thursday to take action on its golden shares in major Italian firms or be taken to Europe's highest court.

The Commission said it would take Italy to the European Court of Justice under EU "infringement proceedings" because it believed Italian legislation breached EU rules on free movement on capital.

It said the laws "which grant the Italian state special powers in privatised companies, operating in strategic sectors, such as telecommunications and energy, constitute unjustified restrictions on the free movement of capital and the right of establishment".

But the Commission said it would give the new government of Prime Minister Mario Monti a one-month grace period to deal with the issue.

"Latest contacts with the Italian authorities suggest that compliance can be envisaged in the very short term. Therefore, the European Commission has decided to postpone by one month the execution of this referral."

Monti visited Brussels on Tuesday this week and gave assurances that steps would be taken, EU sources earlier told Reuters.

The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of several major companies, including Telecom Italia, Eni , Finmeccanica and Enel, because of its golden share holdings. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, writing by Rex Merrifield)