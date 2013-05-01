BRUSSELS May 1 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday that the European Union
supported efforts by new Italian prime minister Enrico Letta to
grow Italy's economy, but public finances must be kept in order.
Letta has preached an end to austerity while at the same
time pledging to meet European Union debt targets, but his
fledgling coalition already is at odds over how to pay for cuts
to an unpopular housing tax.
"The Prime Minister informed me of the main elements of the
programme of his government, in particular the measures he
intends to introduce to re-launch economic growth to make Italy
more competitive, and to tackle the difficult social and
employment situation," Van Rompuy said in a statement after
their meeting in Brussels.
"I reiterated that the EU will continue to stand by Italy in
pursuing our common commitment to overcome the economic crisis
and promoting growth and jobs, in making full use of the
existing flexibility while keeping sound public finance as a key
objective."