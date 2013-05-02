BRUSSELS May 2 The June summit of European
Union leaders must focus on cutting disastrously high levels of
youth unemployment, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on
Thursday after a meeting with European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso.
Speaking at the end of a series of visits in Berlin, Paris
and Brussels, he said he was returning to Rome more optimistic
that European leaders were ready to give more priority to
boosting economic growth and said the June summit had to give
"concrete messages."
"We would ask above all that the fight against youth
unemployment should be the most important, most concrete message
to come out of the June European Council," he said.