LUXEMBOURG, June 20 Italy's eurozone partners
are in broad agreement with its push for more emphasis on
policies to promote growth and employment in Europe, Economy
Minister Piercarlo Padoan said on Friday less than a week before
an EU summit.
"I don't want to give too much away in advance but there is
support for the line taken by the Italian presidency," he told a
news conference in Luxembourg where eurozone finance ministers
have been meeting.
Italy, which assumes the rotating presidency of the EU next
month, has called for the margins for flexibility in European
budget rules to be used to encourage economic growth and jobs in
a switch away from the austerity imposed in the wake of the
eurozone debt crisis.
"The Italian government has gained in authority and this is
recognised by our partners, it's among the first things that our
partners say when we meet," he said.
He also said Europe faced the risk of excessively low
inflation for too long, with inflation still far from the
European Central Bank's two percent target level. However he
said he was confident the ECB had the situation under control.
