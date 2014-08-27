* EU to launch reduced version of Italy's sea rescue mission
* Italy has repeatedly called for more EU help
* Over 100,000 sea-borne arrivals in Italy this year
By Julia Fioretti and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Aug 27 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it would launch an EU version of Italy's sea rescue
operation to help it deal with the droves of migrants crossing
the Mediterranean in crowded boats from North Africa, something
Italy has repeatedly called for.
Europe's border control agency Frontex will take over the
new operation, dubbed "Frontex Plus", by merging two existing
ones and eventually it will replace Italy's costly mission to
patrol the seas for boat migrants.
"The aim is to put in place an enlarged Frontex Plus to
complement what Italy has been doing," said Cecilia Malmstrom,
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, on Wednesday.
The civil war in Syria and breakdown of order in Libya have
pushed the number of sea-borne arrivals in Italy to a record of
more than 100,000 this year, straining the resources of its navy
and coastguard.
Italy's navy has been patrolling the waters between Africa
and Sicily since October, when 366 people drowned after their
boat capsized just a mile from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
That prompted the launch of the "Mare Nostrum" or "Our Sea"
search and rescue mission which has been costing Italy 9 million
euros ($12 million) a month.
But Italy has repeatedly called for Frontex to take over
Mare Nostrum and for other member states to share the burden.
Malmstrom has previously said that Frontex is too small to
replace Mare Nostrum, while calls on member states have largely
fallen on deaf ears partly because of rising anti-immigrant
sentiment in countries such as Britain and France.
Frontex Plus will be more limited in scope than Mare
Nostrum, Malmstrom said, and its success would depend on
additional contributions from member states given Frontex's
limited resources.
"Member states will provide assets, planes, ships in order
to guard European borders as best as we can," said Angelino
Alfano, Italy's Interior Minister.
The exact details of the new mission will be worked out in
the coming days with the aim of launching Frontex Plus in
November, after which the Italian government will decide on how
best to phase out Mare Nostrum, Alfano added.
The boats used to ferry migrants from Africa will also be
destroyed on land to prevent them being re-used.
(1 US dollar = 0.7582 euro)
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)