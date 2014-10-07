* Operation Triton may cost 2.9 million euros a month
* EU asks for two aircraft, three vessels from member states
* Italy has repeatedly called for EU help with boat migrants
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 7 The European Union plans to
launch a mission to help Italy cope with swarms of migrants
crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa, the EU said on
Tuesday.
Called Operation Triton, the mission will be managed by
Europe's border control agency, Frontex. It will reinforce
Italy's own rescue operation, Mare Nostrum, which began after
366 people drowned just a mile from the Italian island of
Lampedusa when their boat capsized a year ago.
Italy has repeatedly called for more help from the EU to
cope with the record number of sea-borne arrivals from
conflict-torn Libya and Syria over the past year. Mare Nostrum,
or "Our Sea," has been costing Italy 9 million euros a month,
straining the resources of its navy and coastguard.
"With the launch of the Triton operation, tailored to the
needs and requests defined by the Italian authorities, the EU
can show concrete solidarity to Italy, by reinforcing its border
surveillance and supporting its humanitarian efforts," said EU
Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in a statement on
Tuesday.
Frontex has called on member states for contributions to the
new mission, which is expected to cost 2.9 million euros ($3.66
million) a month, so that it can begin on Nov. 1.
In addition to two Italian patrol vessels, Frontex is hoping
for two surveillance aircrafts and three more vessels to patrol
the waters up to 30 miles from Italy's southern coast.
EU officials said Germany, France and Spain had already
indicated they would help, although they could provide no
details on what the three countries might contribute.
More than 100,000 migrants have arrived by sea so far this
year in Italy, and in September the International Organisation
for Migration reported than almost 3,000 people had drowned in
shipwrecks in the Mediterranean in 2014.
Questions remain over the future of Mare Nostrum, which was
originally envisaged as an emergency response to the flows of
migrants from North Africa. Last Friday, Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said Mare Nostrum would not be stopped until the EU
came up with something just as good or better.
Given that Triton's budget is just a third of Mare
Nostrum's, it is unclear how Frontex would manage to patrol the
seas if Mare Nostrum were to be abandoned.
(1 US dollar = 0.7919 euro)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Larry King)