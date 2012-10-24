(Adds background)
BRUSSELS Oct 24 The European Commission asked
the EU courts on Wednesday to impose huge fines on Italy for not
cleaning up hundreds of illegal waste landfill sites.
It said the country had made only partial progress in
addressing a chronic problem.
The EU's executive asked the European Court of Justice to
impose a lump-sum fine of 56 million euros ($73 million), plus a
daily fine of 256,819 euros until Italy complies with a 2007
ruling ordering it to resolve the situation.
"While some significant progress has been made, it is clear
that problems persist in almost all Italian regions. The court
ruling of 2007 has not been complied with, and the Commission
has therefore decided to take Italy back to the court and ask
for fines," the Commission said in a statement.
Under the 2007 decision, Italy was ordered to clean up 255
landfill sites, 16 of which contained hazardous waste, but has
only put in place plans to clean up 132 of the sites, the
Commission said.
The ECJ will have to take the final decision on fines in the
matter.
Italy's garbage crisis has been seen most dramatically in
and around its third largest city, Naples, which has been
submerged with piles of rotting rubbish on several occasions in
the last five years, creating a major political issue.
However, the problem is not confined to Naples, and recently
the Lazio region around Rome has also been struggling to keep
its streets free of trash.
Local residents resist the construction of incinerators and
regions with efficient trash disposal are reluctant to have
waste transported to their own territory, resulting in a string
of stop-gap solutions often involving illegal land-fills.
The Camorra -- the Naples version of Sicily's Mafia -- is
heavily involved in the transport and disposal of waste.
Along with political ineffectiveness and corruption, this
has meant Naples has failed to get to grips with a problem that
was first recognised as an emergency 19 years ago.
Illegal dumping and burning is blamed for poisoning the
soil, water and air of large zones around the base of Mount
Vesuvius.
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield/Jeremy
Gaunt)