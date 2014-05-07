BRUSSELS May 7 The European Union called on
Russia on Wednesday to avoid worsening the crisis in Ukraine or
face further sanctions.
The EU also said it wants to continue negotiations on a
free-trade deal with Japan, which officials see as crucial for
economic growth.
"We call on Russia to refrain from any steps to further
destabilise Ukraine, instead to engage in a diplomatic
resolution of the crisis," European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy told a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe following a summit in Brussels.
"Further steps in destabilising Ukraine will call for
additional sanctions," Van Rompuy said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)