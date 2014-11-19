* Europeans have negligible presence in lucrative beer
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 Japan needs to open up its beer
market to European exports if Tokyo and Brussels are to agree
one of the world's biggest free trade deals next year, according
to an EU document prepared for the next round of talks in
December.
Japan and the European Union are seeking to strike a deal at
the end of 2015 but EU countries including France and Germany
question Tokyo's willingness to change often little-known rules
and product specifications that Europe says serve as trade
barriers.
At an eighth round of talks on Dec. 8, EU negotiators will
tell their Japanese counterparts that more rules governing the
import of alcoholic beverages need to change, and EU negotiators
will seek to change Japan's definition of what constitutes beer.
"For beer, the impact on trade is rather significant," said
the EU document obtained by Reuters.
"Many of the European beers cannot be marketed as beers in
Japan because of insufficient -- according to the Japanese
legislation -- malt content or because they have some
ingredients such as coriander," it said.
Coriander seeds are used in Belgian and German wheat beers
to add a citrus flavour.
Japan's beer market is the world's third largest in terms of
profit generation but is dominated by domestic producers Kirin
, Asahi, Sapporo and Suntory
.
Europeans have a negligible presence, with joint ventures
allowing local production of premium beers such as Heineken
.
European industry believes Japan has special regulations on
everything from beer to music and imported cars.
Overall, an EU-Japan trade agreement could lift the economic
output of both sides by almost 1 percent, according to the
European Commission, the EU executive. Japan is the EU's
seventh-largest export market.
A Japan-EU deal would also fit into an emerging patchwork of
sophisticated accords between the world's richest countries
following the failure of global free-trade talks.
The EU document on Japan is the trade bloc's second list of
so-called non-tariff barriers and follows progress on tackling
the issue this year.
EU trade negotiators had been told to pull the plug on
talks, which began in April 2013, if Japan did not show
sufficient progress on non-tariff barriers. In May, Brussels
said it was broadly satisfied with Japan's progress, allowing
negotiations to continue.
