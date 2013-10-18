(ADDS background, dateline)
BRUSSELS Oct 18 The European Commission will
propose scrapping tariffs on jet fuel imports starting January
1, an official said on Friday.
Europe's struggling aviation sector, fuel traders and oil
producers in the Middle East and India feared that a change to
the EU's tariff scheme next year could lead to a 4.7 percent
tariff on jet fuel imports, currently exempt of duty.
The proposal will be submitted on Monday and is expected to
be endorsed by representatives of member states, EU official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We have found a technical solution," the official said.
European demand for jet fuel amounted to 1.2 million barrels
per day (bpd) last year, of which one third was imported, most
of that from the Middle East, according to the International
Energy Agency (IEA) and traders.
India exported an average of 57,500 barrels per day (bpd) of
jet fuel per month to the EU in 2012, according to traders.
In June, the European Union said it would impose the duty on
imports from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states starting Jan.
1, 2014 after removing the group from the generalised scheme of
preferences (GSP), which offers trade advantages to developing
economies.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Ron Bousso in
London, editing by William Hardy)