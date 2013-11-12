* France hosts more than 20 leaders for second EU jobs meet
* No plan to move beyond steps agreed in July in Berlin
* But concerns grow about rising German trade surplus
* France aims to stem rise in joblessness by year-end
By Leigh Thomas and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, Nov 12 Soaring youth unemployment will
top the agenda when France hosts a European jobs summit on
Tuesday, but leaders will eschew radical proposals to tackle a
problem that risks fuelling social unrest and political
extremism.
Nearly six million people under the age of 25 are without
work in the European Union, with jobless rates among the young
at close to 60 percent in Spain and Greece.
A July jobs summit in Berlin set out plans to devote at
least 6 billion euros over the next two years to addressing the
problem - a big headline figure that looks less impressive when
spread among the many unemployment blackspots in the region.
French President Francois Hollande hosts a follow-up
gathering of more than 20 EU leaders on Tuesday.
But with the leader of the euro zone's number two economy
more unpopular than ever and bigger neighbour Germany still in
political limbo following elections, conditions for advancing a
potentially divisive debate could hardly be less favourable.
"The idea is to stay within what was set out in Berlin," an
adviser to Hollande said.
"The aim is not to add further programmes but to fine-tune
implementation of what has been decided," the adviser said of
measures that include a guarantee to provide a job or training
opportunity for every youth unemployed for over four months.
That means the meeting is likely to skirt more controversial
areas such as growing question marks over whether, given
Germany's record trade surplus, Chancellor Angela Merkel is
doing enough to nurture domestic demand and so help stimulate
growth - and jobs - in the wider euro single currency zone.
Leaders are due to meet in the afternoon before a final news
conference scheduled for 5:30 pm Paris time (1630 GMT).
Hollande has seen his popularity ratings plummet to a record
low during France's 55-year-old Fifth Republic, with his failure
to bring overall unemployment down from around 11 percent - and
joblessness among youths from over double that - a major factor.
The French president has hitched his credibility on
engineering a turnaround in the jobless trend by the end of the
year, and increased state-funded jobs may help him create a
short-term bounce.
But economists are sceptical on whether the underlying
economy will allow any improvement to endure - a concern that
applies equally to the spate of major infrastructure projects
being overseen by many of Hollande's EU counterparts.
Worries over the ability of the French economy, weighed down
by the need to finance high public spending, to generate
sufficient growth was a factor behind ratings agency's move to
downgrade France's sovereign debt for a second time last week.
The economy is forecast to have grown just 0.1 percent in
the three months to September, though the Bank of France said on
Tuesday it expected an improvement to 0.4 percent in the final
quarter of 2013.
GERMANY IN THE SPOTLIGHT?
In a rare move to shine a critical spotlight on the policies
of the larger German economy, the European Commission will
decide this week whether to scrutinise Berlin's record surplus
for economic imbalances.
International pressure has risen for Germany to do more to
spur domestic demand, with criticism that its reliance on
exports is hurting Europe's economic stability and the global
economy.
Germany has so far brushed off the criticism, arguing it has
more than halved its current account surplus with the euro zone
as a share of gross domestic product since 2007.
Whether to introduce a minimum wage is one of the key
sticking points in Merkel's talks to form a grand coalition with
left-of-centre Social Democrats who say the measure is a
precondition for them entering government.
Concerns in France that some employees are being undercut on
costs by countries with no minimum wage rules have been
highlighted in recent weeks by a series of often violent
protests in Brittany by food sector workers threatened by plant
closures.