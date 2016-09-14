STRASBOURG, Sept 14 The president of the
European Commission proposed on Wednesday to double the capacity
of an investment fund for boosting EU growth and jobs, while
launching a new scheme to help countries at the source of huge
migrant flows to Europe.
Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament in
Strasbourg that the Commission plans to double to 630 billion
euros ($707 billion) the capacity of its investment vehicle for
Europe, and will launch a new 88 billion euro scheme to help
growth in Africa and the Middle East.
The idea behind the new fund for external investments is to
create infrastructure and jobs that will reduce the incentive
for people to head to Europe. In a chaotic wave of immigration
last year, 1.3 million people reached the southern shores of the
European Union, prompting bitter divisions over how to share
responsibility for them.
"Today we are launching an ambitious investment plan for
Africa and the neighbourhood which has the potential to raise 44
billion euros in investment. It can go up to 88 billion if
member states contribute," Juncker told lawmakers.
He also proposed to double the capacity and the duration of
the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), launched
in 2015 with the aim of generating investments of at least 315
billion euros by 2018, of which 116 billion have been already
raised.
The fund focuses mostly on infrastructure, energy, research
and education. Some EU countries are still grappling with
double-digit unemployment rates since the global financial
crisis.
Juncker proposed to increase the level of investments
generated by the fund to 500 billion euros by 2020 and 630
billion in 2022. "With member states contributing, we can get
there even faster," he said.
The fund relies on private and national contributions to
reach its targets. In its current form it uses 21 billion euros
of EU cash and guarantees to attract private investments for 15
times that amount.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
(Writing by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)