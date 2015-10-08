PASSAU, Germany Oct 8 Europe needs to work to
improve its relationship with Russia, and things cannot be
allowed to continue as they are now, European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.
"We must make efforts towards a practical relationship with
Russia. It is not sexy but that must be the case, we can't go on
like this," he said at event in the southern German town of
Passau.
The EU, along with other Western nations, imposed sanctions
on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine last year and now there are
tensions over Moscow's military action in Syria.
Juncker also said the refugee crisis would last several
years.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Madeline Chambers; editing
by David Stamp)