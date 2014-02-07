Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, April 19 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker on Wednesday on high dollar demand from importers and low supply of the greenback, dealers said.
BRUSSELS Feb 7 The European Commission welcomed the decision by Germany's constitutional court on Friday to refer a sensitive case involving the European Central Bank's monetary operations to the European Court of Justice.
"It's the first time that the (German) court has taken such a decision," said Simon O'Connor, the Commission's spokesman on monetary issues. "We welcome the fact that the court has referred this question to the European Court of Justice."
The Commission has long supported the decision by the ECB in 2012 to introduce "Outright Monetary Transactions", a policy to help quell the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. However, the policy was challenged in the German court as going beyond the mandate of the central bank.
O'Connor said the Commission, as is usual, would provide written and oral submissions to the European Court of Justice as it prepares to examine the case.
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a mix of domestic and global risk aversion ahead of consumer inflation data that traders expect to gives clues on the path of interest rates.