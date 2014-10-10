* Regulator sees no competition concerns
* Klesch announced purchase in July
BRUSSELS/LONDON Oct 10 EU regulators cleared
U.S. entrepreneur Gary Klesch's purchase of the Milford Haven
oil refinery on the coast of Wales, the European Commission said
in a statement on Friday.
Klesch agreed in July to buy the 135,000 barrels per day
refinery from Murphy Oil for an undisclosed sum and said
the struggling plant would restart operations.
It refines gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel, LPG and
propylene, as does the Heide Refinery in Germany, also owned by
the Klesch Group.
But the European Commission, the EU executive, concluded
there would be no antitrust concerns as any overlap was limited
and the Milford Haven refinery would face strong competition
from other players.
The European refining industry has suffered from years of
negative profit margins and faces competition from a surge of
U.S. products following the U.S. shale boom.
Some players, however, have seen opportunities to snap up
struggling refineries.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Ron Bousso in
London; Editing by David Holmes)