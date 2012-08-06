* Request made one year after free-trade agreement
* Job losses in France as makers lose share
* S.Korean makers boost European production
BRUSSELS, Aug 6 The European Union is examining
a request by France to require South Korea to give advanced
warning of planned car exports to the EU, the first step towards
the possible re-introduction of duties a year after a free-trade
deal came into effect.
Sales of South Korean cars to the European Union surged 24
percent last year, e ven though the EU market is contracting,
putting pressure on French carmakers who have lost domestic
market share to the likes of Korea's Hyundai and
affiliate Kia.
"The European Commission confirms it has received a note
from the French authorities requesting ... prior surveillance
measures for South Korean car imports," EU Trade Spokesman John
Clancy said in a statement. "The Commission is reviewing
carefully the request."
Such surveillance would mean authorities could demand a
document to accompany products scheduled for export to the
European Union. This would give advance warning of the type and
number of products scheduled for shipment to the EU.
French carmakers are struggling in the face of rising
competition. The country's biggest carmaker, PSA Peugeot Citroen
last month announced plans to close a plant near Paris
and cut 8,000 jobs, creating political tension in
austerity-strapped France.
The EU-South Korea free trade agreement (FTA), introduced on
J uly 1, 2011, is seen by the European Union as a model for
future trade deals. It includes a safeguard clause that allows
Brussels to re-impose duties if producers in sensitive
industries are hit by a particularly strong surge in imports.
However, while South Korean car exports to the EU jumped
last year to 345,000 vehicles, they were well below the 640,000
units recorded in 2007 and, increasingly, South Korean
manufacturers are building cars for sale in Europe in European
factories.
"The growth of Hyundai in Europe is based on products
designed, engineered and built in Europe," said Andreas Brozat,
a spokesman for Hyundai, the Korean brand with the biggest sales
in Europe. "Less than 12 percent of the 232,454 Hyundai cars
registered in Europe during the first half of 2012 were built in
Korea, while 70 percent came from the European region."
Hyundai's main European plants are in the Czech Republic and
Turkey.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht has said that trade
with South Korea benefits Europe overall, pointing to data
showing EU exports to the Asian country jumped 16 percent in
2011 to 32 billion euros. That compares to 25 billion euros in
2007.
