BRUSSELS, June 2 The European Union Agency for
Fundamental Rights (FRA) has called on European governments to
help stop cases of severe labour exploitation of workers moving
within or into the European Union.
FRA said in a report on Tuesday that the scale of the
phenomenon was extremely difficult to assess because its
definitions differed between EU countries and so did the
measures taken against it. Also, its victims most often never
report it.
"Attempts to quantify labour exploitation should be treated
with utmost care, such as the International Labour Organization
(ILO) estimate that 'around three out of every 1,000 persons
worldwide, were in forced labour at any given point in time'
over a 10-year period from 2002 to 2011," the report said.
The report identified 217 case studies, which show criminal
labour exploitation was extensive particularly in agriculture,
construction, hotel and catering, domestic work, and
manufacturing.
"What these workers in different geographical locations and
sectors of the economy often have in common is a combination of
factors: being paid 1 euro or much less per hour, working 12
hours or more a day for six or seven days a week, being housed
in harsh conditions, and not being allowed to go on holiday or
take sick leave," FRA said in the report.
Those responsible were at little risk of prosecution or of
having to compensate victims.
FRA called on governments to ensure a comprehensive and
effective system of workplace inspections, which would have
close links to the police and public prosecutors.
Also victims' access to justice should be strengthened,
through greater efforts to make victims aware of their rights.
Private companies and national authorities should avoid
supporting labour exploitation by not contracting or
subcontracting companies involved in the exploitation of
workers, the FRA report said.
Finally consumers should be made aware, through a system of
certification and branding of products, of the risk that a
product or service was created involving severe labour
exploitation.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Toni Reinhold)