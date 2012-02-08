BRUSSELS Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators
are investigating whether subsidies to La Rochelle airport in
France and marketing deals between it and various airlines have
breached EU state aid rules, in the latest move against airports
suspected of receiving unfair support.
Located in western France, La Rochelle airport is owned and
operated by the local Chamber of Commerce and has posted
deficits nearly every year since 2002.
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, France's Airlinair
and British airline Flybe operate services to the
airport.
The European Commission said on Wednesday the opening of an
in-depth investigation would allow third parties to submit
comments on the support measures for La Rochelle.
"The Chamber of Commerce received subsidies of approximately
3 million euros between 2002 and 2005 from various public
bodies... to finance various infrastructure projects at La
Rochelle airport," the EU executive said in a statement.
"The Commission will verify whether the subsidies were
necessary to carry out the investment, whether the aid was
proportionate to the objectives pursued and whether the
infrastructure had satisfactory medium-term prospects for use,"
it said.
The regulator will also look into cash advances of more than
8 million euros granted to the airport operator since 2002 and
marketing support contracts and discounts on airport charges for
new routes given to various airlines.
The Commission started investigations last month into
airports in Germany, France and Sweden over aid granted to the
airports by public authorities.