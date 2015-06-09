BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had approved Latvia's project to create a financial institution to facilitate access to funding for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Latvia plans to inject more than 512 million euros ($578 million) of capital from 2015 until 2022 into the Latvian Single Development Institute (SDI) to enable it to offer financing to SMEs, start-ups, mid-caps, but also to individual companies active in agriculture.

It will also act as a financial intermediary for projects co-financed by international institutions such as the European Investment Bank.

"The Commission found in particular that the SDI will intervene only when financing is not readily available in the market. This will avoid that private investment is crowded out by the state funding," the Commission said in a statement.

