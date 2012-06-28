BRUSSELS, June 28 The executive EU Commission is
following closely the global investigations into possible
manipulation of key interest rates, the spokesman for the
European Union's Competition Commissioner said on Thursday.
"The Commission is indeed following very closely all the
developments worldwide in the ongoing investigation run by
several agencies into the possible manipulation of benchmark
interest rates such as Euribor and Libor," spokesman Antoine
Colombani told a regular news conference.
"Our concern is that certain companies... may have violated
EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive
business practices," he said. "We are giving high priority to
these cases."
Switzerland, Canada and Japan - as well as the European
Commission - are carrying out interbank lending investigations.
British-based bank Barclays said on Wednesday it
would pay $453 million to U.S. and British authorities to settle
allegations that it manipulated key interest rates.